Singer, Timaya Shoots Video with Unclad Vixens (photos)

Hmm, singer, Timaya, sure has taste for the kind of videos he wants to shoot and the type of vixens he will like to work with to really depict his style of music.

The singer was recently on set to shoot his much downloaded single, ‘Blem Blem,’ and the vixens around him really went the extra mile.

His vixens were seen bathed with paints without having clothes on. Although if not closely looked at, it might not be obvious but to give the music the desired vibe, they had to proudly flaunt their milk factory in public.