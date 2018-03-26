Actor, John Dumelo Donates New Water Pump Machine to School in Ghana

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, does not like making noise about some of the things especially when it comes to impacting lives yet God keeps blessing him.

The actor has been involved in lots of project across the country, Ghana, through his foundation and they are not any near close to stopping as the actor along with his team donated a brand new water pump to the ALAVANYO SENIOR HIGH TECHNICAL SCHOOL.

Speaking about the donation, the actor stated that there was need for the new pump because the old one developed fault several weeks back which made students walk several kilometres just to get water.

“The Dumelo foundation donated a brand new water pump to the ALAVANYO SENIOR HIGH TECHNICAL SCHOOL. The school’s only borehole water pump broke down 6 weeks ago. Now students don’t have to walk several kilometres just to fetch water,” he wrote.