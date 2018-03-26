Actor, Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna Steps out with John Dumelo in Native Outfit

Nollywood actors, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo with Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, were one of the big guests hosted in Abidjan, Cote d’iviore over the weekend.

The trio were taken round some parts of the country as they were educated on the culture and history of the country.

Aside touring the country, they were guests at the movie premiere ‘THE TRUTH’ which was produced by Stephanie Affi.

Sharing gratitude for the host, Alex wrote, “Thank you so much His Excellency Ibrahim Isah, the Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d’ivoire, for opening the doors of the Nigerian House in Abidjan to us, over 30 years of well-maintained history & culture. & to His Excellency’s wife thanks Ma’am for being a wonderful host, we appreciate the wonderful lunch & gifts, we had a swell time.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Nigerian Diplomats Babatunde & Diana, you guys are amazing, thanks for showing us a good time, we can’t wait to actualize our ideas & build this entertainment bridge. Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria 🇳🇬. Long Live Cote d’ivoire

Long Live Nollywood Long Live Africa .”

