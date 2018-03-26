Film Making is no Business for Mediocre… Actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu

Everyone sure has various ways of celebrating their birthdays but for veteran Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu Totolos, it’s been about viewing how the industry has fared.

The actor used his day of celebration to call on his industry colleagues to go back into the drawing board to ensure that they chunk out good and quality movies with good storylines unlike what is being presented today.

He spared no one as he warned that those doing the ‘Asaba’ movies should ensure that they treat movies with professionalism as he also called on those producing cinema movies not to focus on drams alone but challenging stories.

According to the actor, “It's my Birthday. But instead of to Celebrate, I'd rather use this opportunity to call on Nollywood film makers to change our approach towards film making. It's time we understand that time and things are fast changing, film making is no business for mediocre and we should put in all effort to "WOW" the audience. Once we understand this, we will treat the industry right and the right money will come in. Those doing real stories (Asaba kind of movies) don't treat the stories with professionalism hence anything goes, while those that make it to the cinemas don't treat challenging stories, just drama. Nollywood is bigger than all of that, we should wake up to the challenges. Hence the movt #THEWOWEFFECT Watch out for the movie "The Return of LABISTA ..I hope it "WOW" you all.”