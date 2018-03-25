Actress, Mama Ereko Jubilates Celebrates Grandchild’s Naming

There is nothing as sweet as being alive to see your children grow and giving birth to new generations while your teeth continue to fall off gradually as the years go by.

Popular Yoruba actress, Morenike Alausa Sulaimon better known as Mama Ereko, is thankful to God for sparing her life to see her children and to attend various naming.

The actress could not hide her feelings as seeing her grandchild being named recently. Her journey through life has been through the grace of God and she cannot wait to continue carrying more grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Dear God, I am not asking for anything today, I just want to say thank you..... Alhamdulilahi today is the NAMING CEREMONY,” she wrote.

Congrats to her and many more years to come.