Frank Edward is a Retired Smoker, Bros Can lie…Fans Fires Back About his Red Eye

When we somehow struggle to make it in life, let us be careful o the things we say or do because those that knows us too well are watching to see how we motivate others. They are not there to bring one down sometimes but to point out flaws or lies when they see one.

Recently, singer, Frank Edward shared what to be a touching story about the red eyes which he now goes about with by letting his fans know that it was due to the fanning of firewood while selling Okpa with his mother or about 10years that caused it.

Hmm, while others see this as a good testimony of grass to grace, those who know him too well have come out to counter his claims as he further stated that he has never smoked in his life anytime he is being accosted with such question.

Read his fans allegations about him below

sir_eddinaldo_o7: With all due respect Frank, you lied. You used to smoke even during your shows. Just bcos you stopped smoking doesn’t mean you come here and tell people how you made it ... STOP IT!!!! Pls save that for another days drama

myganjamind: There is a reason why I don't like gospel artiste/religious people, they are the worst hypocrite ever. The red eye is not as a result of you fanning the fire wood, you guys smokes the finest breed of weeds but only shy to do it in public like secular artiste do and what's the big deal in smoking weed? Smoking weed on its own is not a sin only if the weed controls your thought to do evil, you are great at what you do, be a proud weed smoker, come out openly and admit, it will km change the orientation of people who smoke it to commit evil. I love you Frank and I've known you to be a gospel artiste for over 10yrs, you're 28yrs or so, what you do over 20yrs ago cannot be the reason for your red eye, I'm not criticizing you, just telling you it's not worth it to lie.

Ferrarifattbwoy: You dey smoke Baba. Na my guys carry you go cartel when you come Winners church for Oghara na, on matric day. You smoke before you climb stage bros. Forget that Okpa line, you dey smoke.