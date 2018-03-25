Actress, Mercy Johnson Shames Haters with her Happy Home

Each time we see pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her hubby step out, one is left with no choice but to be happy for them because it has not been an easy journey.

The actress has been shaded in various forms and ways but she has been able to keep her head high as they continue to shame those who never meant well for them.

Not many believed that the actress marriage could come this far especially being blessed with so much happiness but the mantle that has been keeping the home alive has been ‘father let thy will be done’ which truly is working for them.

Mercy with her hubby Prince Odi Okojie, are silently becoming an item to look out for even though the cute dude is always on the silent side while ensuring he continues to support and give his wife the best he can.