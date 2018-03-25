Actress, Mary Uranta Finally lays Father to Mother Earth (photos)

It was not a happy weekend for pretty Nollywood actress, Mary Uche Uranta, who lost her father some weeks back as he was laid to rest in Ohafia, Abia state.

The actress and her family members have been busy all through the week planning on how to give their father, Primate (Dr) Albert Magnus Uranta, a befitting burial which to the grace of God, came to reality.

Despite the fact that part of the day was filled with tears yet they gave glory to God for the exemplary life style their father lived and the impact he was able to make while on earth.

Friends from Nollywood and other spheres of life turned up to show the needed love and support for their own as they comfort her during her teary hours.