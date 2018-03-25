Veteran Actress, Ronnie Dikko hits the Gym, Looking hot in Outfit

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ronnie Dikko, rarely makes headlines like some of her colleagues and that is because she enjoys her privacy as she loves to keep almost everything from the media which could sometimes be funny.

Keeping things away from the media has not kept her away from social media as she keeps tabs with latest happenings and gists flying around town and also updating her fans on the latest projects she is working on.

Well, while moving from one movie location to the other, the actress is not ready to allow her body look old as she has now made it a duty to hit the gym at every opportunity she gets away from shooting.

Like she rightly puts it, “I really need to burn some fat. This old mama look don do o,” she is not slowing down on it as she is almost looking take away when she is on her fitness outfit.