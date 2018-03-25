Singer, Righteousman in Tears as Ex-band boy Gifts, Ships his Brand New Car

Hmm, when we are able to identify our purpose in life, we are left with no choice but to try at impacting lives the little way we can to attract more blessings.

Singer cum Apostle, Righteousman Erhabor, was left speechless recently when one of his former band boys, Abbey Cheche, surprised him with a car gift.

Righteousman has been busy with God works and has been managing the little that he has without hindrance but was surprised when Abbey called him up and presented the car gift to him and even paid all the shipping and clearing fee to Nigeria.

Sharing the good news while in tears he wrote, “He said it and he did it...Today..A day to remember! I never asked for it but he said, i deserve it even more. And he asked again, do u want to drive it here or do i ship it to nigeria for you? Now this is getting serious!

“I said to him ...naija of course... he said ok! But you need to see it cuz i need to handover to you before shipping. Is name is Abbey cheche ..a onetime Righteousman band boy now a Jesus big boy handing over the key and document... every expense from buying... shipping and clearing paid. How do you define the feeling? When the giver is happier than the receiver. When the giver is telling you this is just a token .I will soon buy you a range sport.

I managed to control my tears when he said i know you’ve sowed into people's lives that have in turn hurt you but God will never make me forget you and so many nice words bigger than the Grammy award. I have prayed for him, Now..i'm short of words ...but in my heart the prayer is endless....Thank you CheChe! Pls join me pray for him.”