Singer, K1 de Ultimate Acquires Brand New Ride

Legendary Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as K1 de Ultimate, has worked so hard in making a strong name for himself and his family and today he is all about enjoying his life to the fullest.

The singer does not get himself involved in too many shows as his works continues to speak for him and just some weeks back, he officially solemnised his marriage rites with one of his wives and today he is just one of many happiest men on planet earth.

As he continues to have more wives and children, the singer has not stopped expressing his love for exotic cars as he recently gifted himself with a brand new whip.