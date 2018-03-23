Actress, Omotola Jalade Celebrates 22years Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, is proud to have a hubby who is caring and understanding that they have been able to keep their love life out of social media.

The two had fallen in love with each other even before the emergence of social media and has such sure understands how to manage their home.

The couple have enjoyed their union for the past 22years and today it is something of joy they can boast of as they continue to use their union to teach others.

“Happy 50th to A Unique, Different, One in a Lifetime Man. King Matthew Ekeinde. President of Aquatic Jungle Inc. Capt of Many planes and My heart. I usually forget it's Our Wedding Anniversary too...WOW! 22years! Thanks for My wakeup Gifts Hb! This picture captures How we started and where we still are. In his presence. I love you Honeyboy,” She wrote.