2 hours ago

Nollywood Actress Angel Samuda Mark Birthday With Hot Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Angel Samuda shares new steaming hot photos of herself as she mark her birthday today.

The beautiful actress and fashion designer wowed in a bodysuit and high thigh slit showing off her amazing physique and flawless skin.

She has won the hearts of most Nigerians with her acting prowess and beauty. Check out new stunning photos of the actress here

3232018114406 angel samuda 5

3232018114406 angel samuda 3

3232018114406 angel samuda 4

3232018114406 angel samuda 2

