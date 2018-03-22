Actress, Lizzy Anjorin gets New range Rover Evoque from ‘Sugar daddy’

Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is getting blessed by the day and that is because her ‘Sugar Daddy’ has not turned his back on her.

The actress keeps soaring high as she just gifted herself a brand new Range Rover car. She already has a Range Rover but the new one is Evoque.

Sharing the good news, she said, “That moment when your Sugar Daddy keeps surprising you with things that is bigger than you. He keeps spoiling me as if I have no rival, He loves me tori torun... When I am afraid of doing it big(because I know I'm a small girl) He loves giving it to me in a bigger form and that is why I will never hold back to give it to Him in a grand style; trust me, I will raise my hand, bend down, kneel down and sit on it very well(I mean sitting on my praying mat and do my Salat very well🤪) so, may God give me grace to do it regularly, bcos the Man in charge of changing my shame to glory doesn't take codeine at all.

“Maami, I hope you are smiling right now?? rest on iron mother. I can see that you don't go clubbing in heaven, ose maami, oya chop kiss for not drinking reflon in the grave.. Barely 65days that I did your remembrance, mo ti n ri ise owo yin maami.. I have to thank my Sugar Daddy once again, obviously for the health, for the talent, for blessing and upgrading me from “RANGE ROVER EVOQUE to latest "RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY" because without Him I can never achieve this.‎.. Oya let's expose our sugar daddy's name jooooor.. Mine is "HIGHEST CHIEF ASEGAN DOGO" what's yours??”