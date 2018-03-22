New Boss: Singer, Kiss Daniel gets N14 Million Neck Chain

Singer, Kiss Daniel, is really stepping up his game and being a new boss of himself, there is no need to rush rather it’s all about branding and setting personal goals.

The singer who recently unveiled his own record label ‘Fly Boy Inc,’ as just gotten himself a nicely designed neck chain from a popular Nigerian Jewry designer, Olusola M Awujoola better known as Malivelihood.

Rumours have it that the neck chain which is diamond encrusted is worth the sum of N14 Million and was paid in full before it was delivered to him.