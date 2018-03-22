Stop Body Shaming me, I’m fat in the Right Places…Moyo Lawal

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is not happy with the way she is always being challenged and accused of having surgery on her backside.

The actress complained that the same set of people who body shaming her are the same people are telling her she has added weight a lot.

Moyo stressed that she just has natural body as she is only adding in the right places.

According to her, “Its super confusing that people will accuse me of surgery, then try to body shame me all at the same time like some people will go "how did Moyo’s lady bits get so big. The same set of people of people will still go, Moyo you know have added weight. Eeeem, are you serious? Am sure ya all know, it is just fat Fat in the right places #Commissioneroffatandshort . p.s Still 100% #Teamnatural P.s if I ever have surgery, haaaaa!!! You people will hear it Walahi, Oma loud gan!!!”