35 minutes ago

Amara Kanu Lunches wellness sensitization forum, tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu" in London

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Football Legend Kanu Nwankwo’s wife Amara Kanu has unleash a fitness campaign targeting mothers, the 31-year healthy expert and author of “Healthy Living With Amarakanu,” disclosed this to newsmen , adding that the initiative was to equip women to better balance their roles as wives, mothers.

In her Words; “As a woman, I know the changes that the body, mind and self-confidence can go through due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances, emotions, and oh yes, the constant cravings we all encounter”.

“If you don’t think your anxiety, depression, sadness and stress impact your physical health, think again”.

According to the fitness enthusiast, the wellness sensitization forum, tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu”,is scheduled to hold on April 6 at the Palms Lekki Lagos state and April 15 at The Glam Hall Shehu Shagari Way Wuse Abuja and thereafter proceed to other cities. It could be recalled that same event had a successful launch in London last weekend

