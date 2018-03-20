Singer, Pasuma Officially Unveiled as US Citizen

Popular Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma’s works have not gone unnoticed as he virtually ply more of his trade in Atlanta, USA, that he was recently honoured.

The singer has been officially gotten the citizenship as he was honoured by the Secretary of the State recently.

Sahring the good news, he wrote, “I have been honoured in Georgia Atlanta, USA, as a Citizen of the State. Thanks to the Secretary of the State here in Georgia for this honorary citizenship of Georgia (Atlanta). My immeasurable thanks go to the Almighty God for this wonderful accolade.”