44 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actor, Eric Anderson Gears up Ahead of Birthday celebration

Ahead of his 2018th birthday celebration which comes up every March 25th, Nollywood actor, Tinsel star cum politician, Eric Anderson, has released some photos to show his transition overtime.

Eric is currently the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Cross River State and he has played his job well through his office thereby helping to promote the culture and tourism of the state.

Able to stand out at public events, the actor has not failed in stepping out in his native Efik attire which also depicts the fashion style of his people.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

