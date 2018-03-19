Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo looks Bold in Agabda Outfit

Visible Proof a top notch menswear brand recently unveiled its latest collection tagged ‘’Executive Agbada’’. The Agbada outfit has been one fashion style that has been trending among Nigerians and most designers are coming out with their own creative wears.

The collection features Nollywood gentleman Bolanle Ninalowo, who is also Visible Proof brand ambassador, showcases well-tailored traditional wears.

Bolanle Ninalowo looked dope modelling the outfits.