Actor, IK Ogbonna Gushes over his ‘Super Woman’

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, is so proud of himself that he made a right choice of woman to settle down with and that has made him always wanting to rush home to relax.

The cute actor could not hide how proud he is for his woman, Sonia, who has brought so much joy to his home and since getting married, the actor has not had cause to regret his choice.

Ik is easily moved by what he sees in his woman and thank God she is well endowed and that alone titillates his fancy.

He recently put up her picture where he made the world know that he is super proud of her and the woman she has become.

In his words, “I am super proud of you. I appreciate you Superwoman, Magician.”