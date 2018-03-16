Actress, , Adediwura Set to Support 150 Widows in Nigeria

Popular Yoruba actress, Adediwura Becky Adesegha better known as Adediwura Gold, has been receiving lots of blessings because of her good heart.

The actress has indeed been blessed beyond bounds that her vow with God is contantly taking good shape which is a promise to always extend a hand of fellowship to those in need.

Becky is not about taking care of those that are able to buy data to say rubbish on her social media page but to those that are helpless in the society.

The actress is already concluding plans as the 6th edition of supporting 150 widows and empowering about 20 takes shape.

It has not been an easy journey on such a huge project with through the grace of God, she has been able to maintain it and it has now become a yearly affairs.

She also gets some supports from her fellow industry colleagues who try to create time to hang around these widows just to put smiles on the faces.