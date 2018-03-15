Singer, Timaya Spoils Mother with Great love

Singer, Timaya, is not just working hard for his kids and babymama alone but also for the woman that has endured lots of pains just to see him through life challenges which happens to be his mother.

Timaya loves keeping things about his family private but just could not hide the happiness he has for his mother who struggled so much to put food on the table.

He recently brought her home to spend time with her grand kids and trust me, he really spoilt his mother with good hospitality as he decided to show her to the world.