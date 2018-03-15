Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike Celebrates New Lover

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has kind of been silent for a while and that is because he has been very busy with other things including his family.

The actor unknown to many has found new lover who has been helping in taking care of his kids and the home in general.

Emeka has been very happy knowing that his woman is not just pretty but is loved by the kids and they have been happy together for a while now.

He is a man of few words and as such could not talk much but to appreciate God for giving him such a pretty lady for a wife as she turns a year older.

The birthday celebration saw the likes of distinguished Sen. Izunazo, samson siasia, Dg sports Gbenga Elegbeleye, the piper Rachael bakam, wole OJo, Mamuzee Twins, Prince shield, Mr paddy cooperate head premium pension, lbet family, super eagles team, and others.