17 minutes ago | In The Closet

Actress, Beverly Osu goes Public on Panties

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress cum model, Beverly Osu, is seriously threatening the heart of some males on her social media page as she shared some raunchy photos of herself.

The actress is not just known for acting alone but also a very bold and strong model who is ready to go extra miles to depict what she stands for.

Her latest shoot for the week was posing in her lingerie and she sure did justice to the shoot as it has gotten many talking while some appreciated her sexy body which she has tried in maintain all through the years.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

