I Won’t Allow any Man to Deceive my Daughters…Actor, Uti Nwachukwu

Event compere cum actor, Uti Nwachukwu, has come out to blast women on the way they treat each other instead of learning from the men on how to support each other.

He aired his opinion on the fact that recently, the international women’s day was celebrated but he was yet to see the support from women to each other.

Uti stressed that for women to achieve such aim, they need to put their differences aside, while noting that once he begins to have children, his daughters will be raised to be strong and respectful feminist.

According to him, “Just less than a week ago. We celebrated International Women's Day...But what I don't see enough of is WOMEN ACTUALLY SUPPORTING AND LIFTING OTHER WOMEN, the way Us MEN do... Sigh. If y'all can't do it for each other why should we now do it? Lead by example Ladies...show us HOW

“If women could put aside all the brouhaha and decide that They will be there for one another Unconditionally, The world will NEVER be the same again...But hey what do I know..keep lifting us men up..We are enjoying it

“By God's grace when I have my twin Daughters. I will make sure I raise them to be Strong & Respectful Feminists! Unapologetically so!! No man will come and mumu them to abandon each other or other females that have pedigree. No way! And My Sons would be raised to Love & Respect Females.”