Any Man that Hits a Woman is a Pvssy…Singer, Davido

Singer, Davido might be a man of many controversies but when it comes to beating a lady, there is no such records attached to him.

He has been having a nice music career and winning all the awards that comes his way but this time, he deserves an award for standing up for the ladies.

The singer recently described any man beating a woman as Pvssy. He is not the first to kick against any form of violence but he believes that women should be pampered no matter how stubborn they are.

According to him, “A man that hits a Woman Issa PUSSY BWOI!!!”