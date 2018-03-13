Yoruba Movie Producer, Kazim Adeoti losses Mother

Popular Yoruba movie producer cum marketer, Kazim Adeoti better known as Adekaz productions, is currently bereaved.

Kazim and his family are currently mourning the loss of a dear mother, Alhaja Fatimah-Bintu Ashabi ADEOTI, who has stood by her children all through her life time.

Alhaja Fatimah-Bintu Ashabi ADEOTI passed on to glory on March 11th, 2018 and has been buried according to Islamic rite.

“Inalilahi Wainaliahi Rajuin!!!. On this very special day of our dear Mothers. We regret to announce the exit of our dear Mother, Alhaja Fatimah-Bintu Ashabi ADEOTI. Who passed away this evening. Mar 11th, 2018. May Allah be pleased with her and grant her Al-jannah firdaus. Amin,” Kazim wrote.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.