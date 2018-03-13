Singer, Kiss Daniel Acquires Second Home in Lagos

Singer, Kiss Daniel, has really done well for himself considering his short time in the Nigerian music industry and little challenges he went through with his former record label.

The singer is currently thanking God for a fruitful career as he has just gotten himself a new home in Lagos just four years into his career.

It would be recalled that he already has a house which he built about two years ago and now all thanks to property company, Haven Homes, who provided him with the multi-million naira property.

“All thanks to GOD Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way,” he shared.