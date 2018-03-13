Singer, Dija Welcomes Second Child with Hubby

Mavin records princess, Aphro Dij’a, is a proud mother of two as she recently welcomed another baby with her hubby.

The singer has been able to enjoy a bit of secrecy from those around her as she feels that is the best way she can keep things about her life and home away from public view.

She has kept her pregnancy secret until she finally welcomed her bundle of joy as she is now blessed with a boy and a girl.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “My mother is God’s gift. #GRANDMA and her grandkids. Wow I now have TWO children now (a boy and a girl). Alhamdullilah. Ubangiji Allah sai Godiya. I’m the happiest woman alive. God bless my husband, mother, father, and my brother and his family @msfaddy..heck my whole family! My daughter came on 9th MARCH 2018. Thanking everyone that has been there and been private with us. Have to thank @paul_gambit for shooting me heavily pregnant on the way you are #gbadun you music video (some will go and watch it again.) Thanks to the amazing styling of @funmi_fagbemi And @juongerald. My Mavin family for their undying support and helping a pregnant lady finish her EP #Aphrodija and most of all my amazing family full of friends and support system. Mama bear of 2 💙💙. Allah ya Raya mana su.”