RedAce, Ambode, Others walk to end Sexual, Domestic Violence

In support of the continuous war against domestic and sexual violence in Lagos state by the Lagos State Domestic Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Nigeria’s foremost Media Institution, RedAce Company alongside Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday walked against the age-long menace of sexual and gender-based violence.

The solidarity walk which attracted media organizations in the state, also saw in attendance other top shot personalities from Nollywood, Nigeria Police, Traditional ruling sector, and Chieftains who also lend their presence to ending the different domestic and sexual abuses faced by residents of Lagos.

Speaking at the walk’s end, Ambode reiterated that there is a need for the review of the laws to safeguard women and other vulnerable groups from being unduly exploited. He also suggested that the punishment for rape cases especially should not be less than 25 years while he affirmed that the executive arm of the state closely with the judiciary and legislative to enact non-light sentence for offenders.

Speaking with the RedAce’s Head of Media, Publicity and Digital Engagement, Mr. Olubunmi Adeyera, he stated that the walk and awareness has become necessary at this time in Lagos and that it is a welcome development as all hand must be on deck to ensure that the menace becomes a thing of the past.

“As I speak to you, I can assure you that as one of the leading media institutions in Nigeria, we are partnering with the Lagos state government and other media institutions in the area of media advocacy and awareness. The people of Lagos and by extension Nigeria must be sensitized about dangers of sexual and domestic violence as well as the position of the law about it”. Adeyera added.

While the Lagos state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem also expressed his satisfaction that the three arms of government collaborating for this single cause, he disclosed that sexual offenders will not be lightly dealt with.

In addition, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal also stated the Lagos Police Command being the first responder will not deal with offenders with just a slap on the wrist but will be prosecuted and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Other personalities at the event include Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Zone 2 Command, CSP Dolapo Badmus; Nollywood actors Bryan Okwara and Laide Bakare, high class Lagos Traditional Rulers and chiefs.