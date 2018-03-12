I’ve Worked too Hard in Nigeria, I Can’t Relocate…Actress, Moyo Lawal

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal’s recent photo really made many air their various opinion about her personality but she was never bothered.

The actress only modelled for a product which made many share their various criticism to the best of their knowledge.

Thinking about how things went down after the pictures, she was advised that she could relocate to better country where there are no restrictions or criticisms on one’s dressing or personality.

“A girl should be like a butterfly. Pretty to see but hard to catch. P.s imagine we lived in a world , where you can easily check if a female is actually promiscuous or if she is cheater, just be looking in her eyes. Oh my ...oh my. Then at least women will be allowed to wear anything they want without the world "assuming" they know what kind of person, "she is" Wait imagine if , you can also tell the amount of partners,” she wrote.

Moyo state that she has put too much in the industry as it will not be ideal for her to relocate. “relocating will have been ideal but I have worked too hard to go anywhere else to live.”