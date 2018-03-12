There’re times I felt Like Giving up…Actress, Chioma Apotha

Pretty Nollywood actress, Chioma Apotha, is a year older today and the actress is so grateful to God or bringing her thus far in life and still counting.

Just like every other persons, the actress might just have the fame that comes with her job but she is also human and goes through personal pains she cannot share on social media.

The actress while celebrating her day pen down some emotion tribute just to celebaret how ell God has brought her.

According to her, “I would be a liar if I told you everything was fine with me. I would be telling a lie if I also told you that there weren’t times I just wanted to give up and throw in the towel. Times when I felt I had given all and gotten absolutely nothing in return. I wouldn’t be truthful if I told you that I don’t need help most times and that all was rosy and dandy. Truth is I have been down and out. Tossed up and down and almost to the ground.

“Been lied on, bad mouthed, talked ill about. Misunderstood most times. Abused for the heck of it Confused most times. BUT when I look back, all I see is a HAND! The hand that has held and supported me through it all...guiding , protecting and shielding ! A. K. A. C. H. U. K. W. U

The hand that does me good and has kept me and all that I call mine safe. As I celebrate my birthday today, I just want to say I’m grateful and thankful to you Jesus! Continue to take all the glory!”