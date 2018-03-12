Actor, Yomi Gold Bereaved, losses Father

There is nothing as pleasant as having one’s family around and healthy knowing that your loved ones are the most precious gifts in life but for actor, Yomi Gold Alore, it was rather a week of sadness.

The versatile Nollywood actor, was thrown into shock still bereaved having lost his loving father, Pa Alore, some days back.

He revealed that his mother was with him but never saw the death coming. His father has since been buried according to Islamic rites.