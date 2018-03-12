Actress, Kate Henshaw Mourns for Dirty Lagos State

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is really bothered about the cleanliness of Lagos state, as refuse is now seen littering some major parts of the state.

Since the Lagos state launched the Vision Scope waste management company some months back, it seems to have done more harm than good to the state that was averagely clean.

Some Nigerians have been complaining about the level at which dirty has taken over some major roads and streets as they have also backed their claims with photos.

For actress, she decided to ask Nigerians if indeed the state will ever be clean considering the hip of refuse now spotted everywhere. “Can Lagos be clean again?”