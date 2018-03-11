Actor, Chuks Omalicha Play Father’s Duty with Baby

Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, has proven to his wife and fans that he is not just good at being a donor but can also be a caring father.

Unlike some men who would have left all the whole job in the home for their breastfeeding wives to handle, Chuks deemed it fit to support his wife the best way he could.

The actor, seeing how hardworking his wife has been especially when he is not at home, decided to support in backing their baby to sleep while she gets busy with other house activities.