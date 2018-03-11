Actress, Angel Amaka Obeta Welcomes Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Angel Amaka Obeta, has joined the league of new mothers in town as she and her hubby just welcomed a baby girl.

Mother and child are said to be doing fine as they named the baby Princess Sophia Flourish Onyinye Ejege.

Amaka’s name might not be making headlines like some of her colleagues but she has been able to pitch a strong tent in the buzzing industry that continues to breed news stars each day.

Congrats to her and her family and many more to come.