Singer, Paul Okoye Enjoying the Sunny Weekend in Pool

Singer, Paul Okoye, might not be having a good time with his brother, Peter Okoye, but that has not stopped them from doing good music.

They might not be going out as duo but they are sure in good talking terms and looks out for each other as brothers/families should.

It has been a very hot day and Paul who is really living large decided to have a nice time inside his pool with something shooting out from his undies (maybe I am not seeing well sha).