Yoruba Actor, , Kolade Oyewande Acquires Expensive Mercedes Benz

Seriously, Nollywood actor, Kolade Oyewande better known as Highlander, through the grace of God has been living his dream lifestyle and that is because he has been hard working.

The actor has been making good investments with the little money he has realised from acting and movie production as he also has other businesses.

Kolade might not be living a flashy lifestyle but that has not made him stop having good taste for exotic cars especially SUVs.

Just to reward himself for the various hard work put to make a decent living, the actor has just gifted himself a new Mercedes Benz Saloon car.