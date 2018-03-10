Chidinma Invites A Select Number Of Her Fans To An Exclusive Dinner.

Afro-Pop musician, Chidinma, has selected a few fans, to an intimate dinner on Sunday 11th March, 2018 at 7pm.

At the dinner, her fans will be treated to the rare opportunity of spending quality time with her over a 3-course meal.

Chidinma will share her inspiration behind her latest release “Love Me” and some of her upcoming projects. She will also answer any questions her fans may have.

Chidinma is excited to meet with her fans, engage them in conversation and spend the evening with them.