Skales Gets You O'crazy With His New Love Song

Baseline Records artiste, Skales has released his new single O’CRAZY. The song produced by Chopstix, begins with an upbeat tempo.

Skales shows off his lover boy antics in by saying to his special lady, “O girl you too perfect, o girl you make sense…my love for you o girl,O’CRAZY.”

It’s clear that O’CRAZY is the Summer Love Anthem for 2018, which will be on his forthcoming album later this year.

On the idea of the song, Skales says… “O’CRAZY is one of the songs I decided to create while thinking outside the box. I wanted to give my listeners a nostalgic feeling. It’s a mix of urban EDM and afrobeat percussion, which allows my them to vibe to the rhythm of the beat.”

The song ends with a familiar sound in which everyone can sing along confidently.

“O’CRAZY” is definitely a catchy tune that captures listeners with the lyrics and is also a pre-summer jam that is set to keep all Skales’ fans rocking.

Song Link:

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/o-crazy-single/1356418087