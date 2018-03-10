modernghana logo

10 hours ago

Abuja Moms Converge For Mama Meet 2018

Influential and Powerful Women in Abuja converges for the biggest gathering of mom in Africa to mark International Women's Day 2018, an event organised by Moms Africa in partnership with United Nations Foundation.

According to the founder of Moms Africa, Mrs Uyi Odinuwe, the gathering was organized to celebrate women and discuss several issues women face.

