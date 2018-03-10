Nigerian Pop Star Nominated At The International Portuguese Music Awards 2018!

The independent Music scene has been flooded with potential future hit makers and Stars and here we present a Star in the making, his name is Samuel Marshall Olatunbosun, better known by his stage name Sam Sun, a Nigerian Pop Star whom the world should watch out for!

Sam Sun

Sam has been on incredible music form ever since he stepped into the musical world in 2015 initially as a cover artist. His cover of Justin bieber’s “Sorry” was listed as one of the best that year, but Sam didn’t stop there he went further to become an Original artist and on August 2017, he released his first official single “Save Me” (featuring ShawlZee & Shawybee) which became a major breakthrough for him,appearing on the indie music chart top 30 at #25, a song that was given massive airplays and recognition, nationally at the Top Naija Music Award for best hip hop single 2017!

Despite losing the award, The Sun has shined once again on him and now SAM SUN stands as a sole representative of Nigeria and most probably Africa, nominated at the INTERNATIONAL PORTUGUESE MUSIC AWARD 2018 (IPMA) for Best Hip Hop song, Announced on The Portuguese Channeland on WJFD 97.3 FM

Nominated-Facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1698074680249350

[TECNO-Y21] More info regarding is on their official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Listen to the song below;

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/save-me/1292287799?i=1292287802

IPMA via

Facebook: www.facebook.com/InternationalPortugueseMusicAwards

Follow SAM SUN via

Instagram: www.instagram.com/samsunofficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/samsunofficial

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sam-sun-375299338/

[TECNO-Y21] IPMA Rap Nominated Link