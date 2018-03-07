I Don’t need a man to Become Rich…Actress, Eloho Festus

Nollywood actress, Eloho Festus, is seriously working hard to put food on her table and not ready to leave the life of a slay queen.

Some ladies believe that for them to make it in life, they need the help of a man and as such will want to put all their problem on the man but for Eloho, it’s all about hard work.

The actress will the help of a meme stated that she does not need to man to become what she needs to be in life. “I don't need a MAN to become all I want to be.”