Tobi Appropriately resigned Prior to the Big Brother Naija show…Heritage Bank Reveals

Wow, with the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality Tv show, one of the house mates, Tobi, has not been spared after various allegations emerged that he is a staff with Heritage Bank Nigeria.

Rumours went further to reveal that Tobi’s participation in the reality TV show made the bank to go into partnership with the organizers of the show.

Some people believe that the bank has strong influence on the show which is why Tobi is still active while others are seen being evicted.

Well, Heritage Bank has come out to clear the air on the issue as it admitted that truly Tobi was a staff of the bank but resigned appropriately prior to the Big Brother Naija show

According to the bank, “We know you have all been wondering about Tobi's connection to Heritage Bank. This is to clarify that he is a former staff of the bank and resigned appropriately prior to the Big Brother Naija show.”