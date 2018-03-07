Photo from Kanu Heart Foundation 2Days Cardiac Surgery Check Up BySalam Centre in Lago

It was a Moment Filled with Joy And Happiness From Parent who where invited to the Kanu Heart Foundation Two days Cardiac Surgery Check up which was conducted by some expertise from the Salam Center Sudan From the 2rd -3rd of March at the Kanu heart Foundation Office in Lagos

Some of the KHF heart patients that took part in just concluded Check up where all excited with the progress the foundation has made so far and also using the medium to call on Federal Government, Cooperate Bodies and other Organizations to Support the Foundation so it can carry out all the necessary activities it needs to do.

The Kanu Heart Foundation has already done over 500 heart Surgery So far since its set up in Africa and is still welling to do more to help more kids with this illness.

According to One OF the Patient who was one of the beneficiary of the two days Check up said that Kanu Nwankwo has been of help to many kids in this Country and we will love the public to also come together to help and support this great work his doing

we thank God and we will keep doing our best .please support Khf to save more on the waiting list with heart problems