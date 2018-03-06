Ghana does not Deserve to Celebrate Independence Day…John Dumelo

Today is Ghana’s Independence Day and various congratulatory messages have been pouring in but not all of its citizens are happy like actor, John Dumelo.

The actor while making his stance known about the celebration stated that the day is not worth celebrating because nothing reasonable has been done.

He pointed that some pupils lie on their stomachs to study in Yikurugu, while some computer teachers are just there without computer to work with.

According to him, “On 2nd thoughts there’s nothing to celebrate. Pupils lie on their stomachs to study in Yikurugu, UER, teachers teach IT with no computers all over the country etc. Yet we budget millions to celebrate 6th March? Ghana without aid starts with us getting our priorities straight.”