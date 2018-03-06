Actress, Chika Ike Teases Men with her Pose

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike is just having a nice time with her life knowing that she does not have to sleep and wake up to rush for one job which she will end up closing late to rush home.

The actress has really tried at equipping herself and she has been doing fine with her life not just as an actress but also as a business minded fellow as she recently completed a course as Havard Business School.

Waking up recently, the actress decided to tease her male fans especially with her photo which almost revealed her milk factory.

It seems going braless is now trend in all spheres and for Chika, it has kind of become part of her dressing but all the same, it’s all about doing what makes you happy.