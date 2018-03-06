Actress, Moyo Lawal Flaunts Flesh at Friend Father’s Burial

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is seriously taking good care of herself as she has refused to allow the stress of her job to weigh her down.

At every little time the actress has, she ensures that she pampers both her internal and external body and whenever she steps out one is left with no choice but to fall in love with her skin.

She has really cared for her skin that the skin has constantly remained radiant without any form of blemish which goes to explain how well she spends to care for it.

Somehow, whenever she steps out, her skin has stood her out of the crowd and thank God she is well endowed and so there is no way one will not recognise such beauty whenever she walks on.