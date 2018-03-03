modernghana logo

At Age 61, Singer, K1 De ultimate Officially Marries Another Wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Legendary singer, K1 De ultimate seems to have found a better way to live longer which is by marrying a younger and pretty lady who will help revitalise his blood (laughs).

Well, the singer just turned 61years of age and there was no better way of celebrating his day than finally solemnizing his marital vows with his long-time lover.

The singer got many talking as guest had trooped in to celebrate his day only to meet some registrars from the marriage registry, Ikoyi, at his home in Ijebu ode, as they came to conduct the legal registry formalization of the union between him and his beautiful partner of many years Fathia Opeyemi, as legal husband and wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

